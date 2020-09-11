SCR officials make arrangements for operating more trains

Rajulapudi SrinivasVIJAYAWADA

Only reserved passengers will be allowed on special trains

The Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) is making arrangements for operating more special trains from Saturday.

The railways, which suspended all passenger services completely due to the pandemic for about 45 days, resumed special trains a few days ago. The railway management has decided to run more special trains from September 12.

Railway officials sanitised the platforms, waiting halls and the ticket issuing counters as they anticipate an increase in passenger rush on the platforms.

About 12 special trains, including those from MGR Chennai Central to New Delhi, Chhapra-MGR Chennai Central, Jaipur to Mysore Junction and other trains, will pass through Vijayawada Junction. The trains are being operated with limited halts.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas said the guidelines issued by the State government would be followed in operating the special trains in the State.

“Only reserved passengers will be allowed and there will be no general compartments in the special trains. Passengers are requested to follow COVID-19 protocol and maintain cleanliness on the railway premises,” Mr. Srinivas said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways have taken up maintenance of bridges, culverts and tracks in the division for the last few months as passenger trains had been suspended for a long period, which is for the first time, in the history of railways in wake of the pandemic.

COVID tests

SCR management has arranged COVID-19 tests for all its staff in the division. As many as 477 employees underwent tests during the three-day camp, conducted from September 9 to 11. The Personnel department supervised the arrangements, Mr. Srinivas said.

“We are making all-out efforts to fight the pandemic and reach out to all employees and provide safety to passengers,” the DRM added.