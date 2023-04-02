HamberMenu
SCR officials change timings of PRS counters at Samalkot and Eluru

Reservation counters will function in split timings from 8.30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on all working days

April 02, 2023 01:27 pm | Updated 01:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) have changed the timings of Passenger Reservation Systems (PRS) counters at Eluru and Samalkot railway stations, from April 2, 2023.

Reservation counters will function in split timings from 8.30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on all working days. PRS counters will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on all Sundays and holidays, said the SCR officials.

The timings will be displayed at the stations for information to the public, the railway officials said.

