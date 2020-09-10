SCR makes inroads into new territory with fly ash

KADAPA

10 September 2020 20:14 IST

First rake leaves from Kadapa to Miryalguda in Telangana

The first-ever fly ash rake from the India Cements’ plant at Chilamkur near Yerraguntla in Kadapa district left for its destination at Vishnupuram near Miryalaguda in Telangana on Thursday. With this, the South Central Railways (SCR) has succeeded in making inroads into a territory which was earlier dependent heavily on roadways.

Fly ash is an input used by cement companies for manufacturing PCC (Portland Cement Concrete), which disposes of the substance in an environment-friendly way. The newly-formed Business Development Unit (BDU) of the Guntakal division brought more business into its freight basket by explaining the prospective clients about the benefits of using the rail mode.

It was in August 2020 that the Railway Board had introduced a policy rebate of 40% concession on the Normal Tariff Rates (NTR) for freight customers loading fly ash either in bagged or loose condition through open wagons. The BDU seized the opportunity by convincing its existing clientele in making use of the rail network. The first rake laden with fly ash that chugged out on Thursday made use of the tariff rebate.

Advertising

Advertising

The move is seen as a win-win situation as it benefits the client in the form of reduced tariff and churns more revenue for the railways, apart from providing an eco-friendly way of transporting fly ash.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya complimented the Guntakal division team for initiating this new stream of traffic and also suggested to other zonal and divisional BDUs to focus on tapping new business in freight.