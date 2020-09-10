SCR makes inroads into new territory with fly ash

The first-ever fly ash rake from the India Cements’ plant at Chilamkur near Yerraguntla in Kadapa district left for its destination at Vishnupuram near Miryalaguda in Telangana on Thursday. With this, the South Central Railways (SCR) has succeeded in making inroads into a territory which was earlier dependent heavily on roadways.
Fly ash is an input used by cement companies for manufacturing PCC (Portland Cement Concrete), which disposes of the substance in an environment-friendly way. The newly-formed Business Development Unit (BDU) of the Guntakal division brought more business into its freight basket by explaining the prospective clients about the benefits of using the rail mode.
It was in August 2020 that the Railway Board had introduced a policy rebate of 40% concession on the Normal Tariff Rates (NTR) for freight customers loading fly ash either in bagged or loose condition through open wagons. The BDU seized the opportunity by convincing its existing clientele in making use of the rail network. The first rake laden with fly ash that chugged out on Thursday made use of the tariff rebate.
The move is seen as a win-win situation as it benefits the client in the form of reduced tariff and churns more revenue for the railways, apart from providing an eco-friendly way of transporting fly ash.
SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya complimented the Guntakal division team for initiating this new stream of traffic and also suggested to other zonal and divisional BDUs to focus on tapping new business in freight.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath