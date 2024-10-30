ADVERTISEMENT

SCR launches crowd management initiatives to handle Deepavali rush

Published - October 30, 2024 05:11 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special helpdesks and more ticket counters set up; additional staff deployed; 850 special trains are being operated to handle rush, says DCM

The Hindu Bureau

A rope party comprising GRP and RPF personnel regulating the crowd in Vijayawada railway station on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officials of the commercial, security and operating departments of the South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada Division, organised a crowd management programme at Vijayawada railway station on October 29 (Tuesday).

ADVERTISEMENT

The railway officials made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety of passengers. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) take care of the security in running trains and on platforms during the festival, the officers said.

Special cell opened

A special cell was opened at the command and control centre. Officers and inspectors are monitoring the crowd management and punctuality of train services round the clock, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional ticket booking counters, sanitation staff, special trains, extra coaches, ticket checking staff have been deployed to handle the Deepavali rush at all railway stations in the Vijayawada Division, said Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Md. Ali Khan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We have geared up to meet the festival rush. In all, 850 special trains are being operated for the convenience of passengers this Deepavali season. Besides, extra coaches will be attached to the trains which have long waiting list of passengers,” the DCM said.

“Around 40 originating trains are being operated from Vijayawada Division to handle the festival rush. Special helpdesks have been set up. Drinking water and sanitation staff have been deployed to maintain the hygiene in the stations and trains,” said Mr. Ali Khan.

Vijayawada Railway Station Director M. Sailaja said the RPF and the GRP would intensify patrolling on the platforms, circulating areas and in the running trains to prevent thefts.

“Instructions have been given to monitor the CCTV footage and keep an eye on criminal activities and suspicious movements of people,” Ms. Sailaja said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US