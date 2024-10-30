GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCR launches crowd management initiatives to handle Deepavali rush

Special helpdesks and more ticket counters set up; additional staff deployed; 850 special trains are being operated to handle rush, says DCM

Published - October 30, 2024 05:11 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A rope party comprising GRP and RPF personnel regulating the crowd in Vijayawada railway station on Tuesday.

A rope party comprising GRP and RPF personnel regulating the crowd in Vijayawada railway station on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Officials of the commercial, security and operating departments of the South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada Division, organised a crowd management programme at Vijayawada railway station on October 29 (Tuesday).

The railway officials made elaborate arrangements to ensure the safety of passengers. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP) take care of the security in running trains and on platforms during the festival, the officers said.

Special cell opened

A special cell was opened at the command and control centre. Officers and inspectors are monitoring the crowd management and punctuality of train services round the clock, the officials said.

Additional ticket booking counters, sanitation staff, special trains, extra coaches, ticket checking staff have been deployed to handle the Deepavali rush at all railway stations in the Vijayawada Division, said Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) Md. Ali Khan.

“We have geared up to meet the festival rush. In all, 850 special trains are being operated for the convenience of passengers this Deepavali season. Besides, extra coaches will be attached to the trains which have long waiting list of passengers,” the DCM said.

“Around 40 originating trains are being operated from Vijayawada Division to handle the festival rush. Special helpdesks have been set up. Drinking water and sanitation staff have been deployed to maintain the hygiene in the stations and trains,” said Mr. Ali Khan.

Vijayawada Railway Station Director M. Sailaja said the RPF and the GRP would intensify patrolling on the platforms, circulating areas and in the running trains to prevent thefts.

“Instructions have been given to monitor the CCTV footage and keep an eye on criminal activities and suspicious movements of people,” Ms. Sailaja said.

Published - October 30, 2024 05:11 am IST

