SCR holds mock drills to mark Civil Defence Day

December 08, 2023 07:53 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway’s (SCR’s) Civil Defence Organization (CDO) celebrated the 61st Civil Defence Annual Day here on Thursday.

The CDO personnel took part in a mock drill on various rescue operations at the Vijayawada railway station and its nearby areas.

Division Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil, who attended the CDO annual day celebrations, praised the personnel who took part in a mock drill of rescuing passengers during emergencies.

Additional DRM (Infrastructure) D. Srinivasa Rao, Aditional DRM (Operations) M. Srikanth, Deputy Controller of Civil Defence (SCR) and other officers were present.

The CDO team demonstrated various techniques in administering first-aid, shifting the injured to hospitals, giving basic life support, fire fighting and other operations.