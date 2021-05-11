SCR Guntur sets up care centre at Rail Mahal

GUNTUR

11 May 2021 22:52 IST

South Central Railway, Guntur has set up a 70-bedded COVID Care Centre on the premises of Rail Mahal, near Guntur Railway Station (western side).

Divisional Railway Manager A. Mohana Raja, Collector Vivek Yadav, Joint Collector A.S. Dinesh Kumar and Joint Collector (Development) P. Prasanthi were present.

Out of 70 beds, 16 beds are fitted with oxygen supply and nine beds are equipped with oxygen concentrators, which have been arranged by the Collector. The arrangements include pipelines and humidifiers. The Railways said that 40% of the facility is reserved for serving/retired railway employees and their family members.

The centre will function as a step down facility for the Government General Hospital, Guntur. On reporting of patients and triaging, patients with mild conditions will be admitted at Rail Mahal and would be transferred to GGH if they are in a serious condition.

Further, patients who have undergone treatment at GGH and are improving would be shifted to Rail Mahal so that the GGH beds are released, officials said.