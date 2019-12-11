SCR GM inspects Tirupati - Nandyal route, launches many facilities

A team of South Central Railways (SCR) led by its General Manager Gajanan Mallya inspected the Tirupati – Yerraguntla – Nandyal section, and en route, inaugurated various facilities at important stations on Tuesday.

As part of the annual inspection of the 300 km-route in Guntakal division, Mr. Mallya declared open a big LED screen outside the Tirupati railway station for displaying train arrival and departure details, apart from facade lighting facility for the station building. He also launched battery-operated cars for transporting senior citizens and the physically-challenged on the platforms. He inaugurated a train indication board and air-conditioned rest house for travelling ticket examiners.

Tool kits were distributed to the electrical maintenance staff in Tirupati and track maintenance staff at Renigunta.

The railway police submitted a representation for a rest room for women constables and other amenities in the police station.

Energy efficient station

During a speed test between Renigunta and Rajampet, he inaugurated track-men rest room at Railway Kodur and a 7.5 KW grid roof-top solar power plant at Rajampet. Declaring Vontimitta as energy neutral station and Kadapa as 100% energy efficient station, he also launched automation of pumps through GSM network, renovated sleeper waiting hall and a VIP lounge at the Kadapa station.

The railway entourage later inspected a major bridge under construction between Gangayapalle and Kamalapuram.

Commissioner of Railway Safety Ram Kripal, Principal Chief Engineer K.V. Sivaprasad, Principal Chief Operations Manager K. Sivaprasad, Principal Chief Commercial Manager John Prasad, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer J.K. Jain, Principal Financial Advisor Brajendra Kumar and other senior officials accompanied the team.