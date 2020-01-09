SCR GM inspects Rayanapadu wagon workshop

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Thursday inspected the wagon workshop, mechanical and goods stores depot, stripping shop and component shop at Rayanapadu, and inaugurated electrical millwright stores and a surface traverse machine. He also inspected the renovated railway hospital at Rayanapadu which has 25 beds.

At a review meeting on the workshop performance, Mr. Mallya advised that the present periodic overhauling capacity of freight wagons be increased from 525 to 700 per month and stressed on the importance of quality of painting of wagons to prevent corrosion, leakages and defects.

Later, Mr. Mallya reviewed the performance of Vijayawada division for the current financial year and advised the officers to expedite the ongoing station redevelopment works at Vijayawada, branch line doubling and other infrastructure works in stipulated time.

SCR Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer J.K Jain, Vijayawada DRM P. Srinivas, Rayanapadu workshop chief manager Birendra Sinku and Additional DRMs G. Sumana (operations) and M.V.S. Ramaraju (infrastructure) Senior Divisional Commercial Manager P. Bhaskar Reddy and Chief Medical Superintendent (Vijayawada division) V. Satyanarayana were present.