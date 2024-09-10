GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCR GM inspects Rayanapadu station, bridge across Krishna

339 trains were cancelled, and 86 buses arranged to evacuate 4,100 stranded passengers during the floods, explains DRM

Published - September 10, 2024 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain inspecting the railway bridge across the Krishna in the wake of the recent floods, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. Vijayawada DRM Narendra A. Patil is seen.

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain inspected the railway bridge across the Krishna river and the Rayanapadu railway station and enquired about the damage caused by the recent floods.

Mr. Arun Kumar, along with Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil, visited the railway bridge and reviewed its safety on Tuesday. Later, Mr. Arun Kumar inspected the Rayanapadu railway station where rainwater inundated the tracks disrupting train services.

Mr. Patil explained to Mr. Arun Kumar that 339 trains were cancelled, 181 trains were diverted, and 12 trains were partially cancelled due to heavy rains and floods.

“About 4,100 passengers stranded in Charminar, Tamil Nadu and Godavari Express trains were evacuated and shifted to Vijayawada railway station by arranging 86 buses and tractors. Later, they were transported on three special trains to Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Patil informed the General Manager.

SCR officials arranged food, water and milk for the stranded passengers at Vijayawada railway station, and ensured their safe onward journey, the DRM said.

Mr. Arun Kumar appreciated the Vijayawada branch officers for taking up rescue operations and evacuating the passengers quickly from Rayanapadu and Kondapalli stations during the recent floods.

The GM inspected the Vijayawada-Telaprolu section on a Self-Propelled Inspection Car (SPIC). He observed the working of the newly modified ballast cleaning machine and examined the Vossloh Fastening System installed on modern sleepers and commended the engineering team’s innovations for optimising manpower, time, and resources.

The General Manager directed the officers of all wings to be vigilant during heavy rains and calamities and prioritise the safety of passengers. The progress of tripling works between Vijayawada and Kazipet was also reviewed.

Additional DRM (Operations) Konda Srinivasa Rao, and officers from Secunderabad and Vijayawada accompanied the General Manager.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / indian railways / railway / flood / rains

