SCR GM inspects 87-km new line

South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya inspected the 87-km new line section opened between Obulavaripalle (Kadapa district) and Venkatachalam (Nellore district) on Friday.
Accompanied by senior officials of the Guntakal division, he visited the station and reviewed the progress of developmental works.
Later, he inspected the station master’s room and circulating area, before proceeding to the newly-constructed tunnel on Velikallu-Cherlopalli line.
Promoting greenery, Mr. Mallya planted saplings in Rapuru and Kasumuru stations and also inspected the foot over-bridge under construction at the Gudur railway station.
