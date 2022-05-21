SCR GM assures Krishnapatnam Port officials to help in improving freight loading

South Central Railway in-charge General Manager Arun Kumar Jain inspecting Padugupadu railway station on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 21, 2022 21:06 IST

Arun Kumar Jain inspects 3rd line works between Gudur-Vijayawada

South Central Railway in-charge General Manager Arun Kumar Jain on Saturday held discussions with Adani Krishnapatnam Port officials on improving freight loading facilities at the port.

The General Manager, along with Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager Shivendra Mohan, visited the port and spoke with the port authorities and enquired on enhancing freight loading opportunities. He inspected the ongoing third line works between Gudur and Vijayawada.

The Krishnapatnam Port officials explained on the highlights and performance of the port, and gave a presentation on the future plans the infrastructure development works proposed to be taken up. Mr. Jain assured the port officials to extend cooperation from the railways in improving freight loading and to make seamless transportation of important commodities.

Mr. Jain inspected the loading facilities at the port siding and advised the officials to follow safety norms. He planted saplings at Coastal Installation Project in the port.

Later, Mr. Jain inspected Nellore, Padugupadu and Bitragunta railway stations and reviewed passenger amenities, circulating area, footover bridge, booking office, crew lobby and other facilities.

Heads of various departments accompanied the General Manager.