SCR General Manager inspects stations, track maintenance works

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya visited a few railway stations and inspected the track maintenance works in the Rajahmundry-Nidadavolu section in the Vijayawada Division on Friday.

Mr. Mallya, along with Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan, inspected the Kakinada Port, Kakinada Town, Samalkot and Bikkavolu railway stations. He interacted with the passengers and the freight customers, enquired about sanitation and other facilities.

Mr. Mallya, during his one-day tour, carried out a rear window trailing inspection of Kakinada Town-Samalkot section and reviewed the maintenance and safety aspects of the track. He inspected the Bhimavaram, Narsapur, Palakol and Tanuku stations and discussed the development of the station premises.

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, Rajahmundry MP M. Bharat Ram, MLA G. Srinivas Naidu and others met Mr. Mallya and discussed the developmental plans.

At Samalkot, Mr. Mallya inspected the Station Master’s office, circulating area and enquired about the facilities at the goods shed, and spoke with the hamali workers. He inspected the health units at Samalkot and Rajahmundry railway stations.

Mr. Mallya also inspected track maintenance in the Rajahmundry - Nidadavolu section.

The Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) officials gave a presentation on the ongoing doubling works in the Nidadavolu - Narsapur section.

Officers of the engineering, commercial, signalling and other wings, Station Masters, and RPF personnel accompanied Mr. Mallya.