ADVERTISEMENT

SCR General Manager apprises CM on various projects, developmental works in A.P.

Published - July 01, 2024 08:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain meeting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with Vijayawada DRM Narendra A. Patil on Monday.

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain called on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Monday. Mr. Arun Kumar Jain apprised the Chief Minister on various projects and the developmental works taken up in Andhra Pradesh. He also explained the projects which were at different stages in SCR zone in the State.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil and Guntur DRM, M. Ramakrishna were among those who met Mr. Naidu along with the General Manager.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US