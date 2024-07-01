GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCR General Manager apprises CM on various projects, developmental works in A.P.

Published - July 01, 2024 08:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain meeting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with Vijayawada DRM Narendra A. Patil on Monday.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain meeting Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, along with Vijayawada DRM Narendra A. Patil on Monday.

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain called on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Monday. Mr. Arun Kumar Jain apprised the Chief Minister on various projects and the developmental works taken up in Andhra Pradesh. He also explained the projects which were at different stages in SCR zone in the State.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil and Guntur DRM, M. Ramakrishna were among those who met Mr. Naidu along with the General Manager.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / indian railways

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.