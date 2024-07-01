SCR General Manager apprises CM on various projects, developmental works in A.P.

South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain called on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Monday. Mr. Arun Kumar Jain apprised the Chief Minister on various projects and the developmental works taken up in Andhra Pradesh. He also explained the projects which were at different stages in SCR zone in the State.

Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil and Guntur DRM, M. Ramakrishna were among those who met Mr. Naidu along with the General Manager.