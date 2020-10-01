SCR, Flipkart likely to tie up for parcel loading

Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) held a virtual meeting with leading e-commerce firm Flipkart to discuss enhancement of parcel loading in their services.

Principal Chief Commercial Manager John Prasad, Chief Passenger Transportation Manager Padmaja, Chief Commercial Manager (Freight Services) B.S. Christopher held discussions with Flipkart representative Shiv Kumar Chatterjee on Wednesday to explore the feasibility of a tie-up between the two organisations on e-commerce trading.

Railway officials explained the depth of their connectivity to various metropolitan cities and rural areas, and advantages being offered by the Railways for e-commerce parcel bookings.

SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya appreciated the new initiatives and efforts of the officials for expansion of parcel and freight loading in the division.