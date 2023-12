SCR extends run of special trains to clear Sankranti rush

December 21, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In an attempt to clear the rush of passengers during the Sankranti season, the South Central Railway (SCR) on December 21 (Thursday) announced the extension of special trains between various destinations.

Train no. 07609 Purna –Tirupati Special has been extended till January 29, 2024, while Tirupati – Purna Special (07610) has been extended till January 30, 2024. Hyderabad-Narsapur Special (07631) has been extended till January 27 and Narsapur-Hyderabad (07632) has been extended till January 28. Tirupati – Secunderabad Special (07481) has been extended till January 28 and Secunderabad – Tirupati Special (07482) has been extended till January 29. Kakinada Town–Lingampalli Special (07445) has been extended till January 31, 2024, and Lingampalli–Kakinada Town Special (07446) has been extended till February 1, 2024.

