SCR extends cancellation of trains till April 14

The South Central Railway (SCR) has extended cancellation of trains till April 14 after the Centre extended the lockdown period for 21 days in the country.

The SCR officials had earlier announced cancellation of 744 passenger and express trains running under its jurisdiction, till March 31 in wake of COVID-19 scare. Parcel and luggage booking counters and offices too will remain closed till April 14, said Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Srinivas on Wednesday.

Refund on e-tickets is full and automatic and there is no need for passengers to cancel e-tickets, which will get cancelled automatically.

For the tickets generated at the railway reservation counters, passengers have been requested not to rush to stations for refund as reservation counters would remain close till April 14, and Indian Railways had relaxed refund rules and they can get the amount up to three months.

Buses too cancelled

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) too announced cancellation of buses up to April 14, in the wake of the extension of lockdown period, the Corporation officials said.