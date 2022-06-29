SCR employee to compete in World Railway Games

Preethi Lamba of the Engineering Department of South Central Railway (SCR), Vijayawada division, has been selected to participate in the World Railway Games.

Ms. Lamba will represent the National Indian Railway Athletic (Cross Country) team in the World Railway Games, which will be held in Berlin, Germany from July 17, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan said.

Ms. Lamba participated in the selection trials for the Indian Railways team in Kapurthala, Punjab recently and was selected for the nationals. She is now undergoing training at a sports camp in Patiala for the World Railway Games Athletics Meet, Divisional Sports Officer Valleswara B. Tokkala said.

Additional DRMs D. Srinivas Rao and M. Srikanth congratulated Ms. Lamba and wished her success.