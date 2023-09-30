ADVERTISEMENT

SCR DRM launches online module for employees

September 30, 2023 04:45 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vijayawada division becomes the first in South Central Railway Zone to launch the facility

The Hindu Bureau

SCR DRM Narendra A. Patil launching the service in Vijayawada on Friday.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Narendra A. Patil, launched the ‘Online Employee ID-Card Services’ module at his office here on Friday.

The services were first launched in Vijayawada Division in South Central Railway (SCR) Zone, the DRM said after inaugurating the online module along with Additional DRMs M. Srikanth and D. Srinivasa Rao.

Mr. Patil said the module was designed in-house by the IT cell of Vijayawada Division. Employees can log on to http://www.bzaid.com/, with their Provident Fund Number, submit their photo, signature and other essential particulars for verification.

ID cards can be downloaded online after the Personnel Department completes verification, said the DRM and complimented the IT Cell and the Personnel Department for launching the user-friendly application which would immensely benefit the employees.

