SCR conducts mock drill on train fire mishaps in Rajahmundry

Published - November 20, 2024 07:40 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

At least 100 staff drawn from various wings of the railways participated in the drill conducted under the aegis of South Central Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) Konda Srinivasa Rao

The Hindu Bureau

A passenger being rescued by the railway safety personnel during a mock drill on fire mishap on a train, at Rajahmundry railway station on Wednesday.

The South Central Railway (SCR) authorities and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel on Wednesday conducted a mock drill to assess the preparedness in the event of any fire mishap on trains at Rajahmundry railway station. 

At least 100 staff drawn from various wings of the railways participated in the mock drill conducted under the aegis of South Central Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) Konda Srinivasa Rao.

During the mock drill, a train coach was delinked and used to enact a fire mishap on a running train. The personnel from the Fire Safety, Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) responded to rescue the passengers and coordinate with the medical staff for timely treatment.

The railway personnel displayed their capability to tackle the fire mishaps during the mock drill. East Godavari Joint Collector S. Chinna Ramudu and other officials witnessed the mock drill.

