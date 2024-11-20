 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCR conducts mock drill on train fire mishaps in Rajahmundry

At least 100 staff drawn from various wings of the railways participated in the drill conducted under the aegis of South Central Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) Konda Srinivasa Rao

Published - November 20, 2024 07:40 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
A passenger being rescued by the railway safety personnel during a mock drill on fire mishap on a train, at Rajahmundry railway station on Wednesday.

A passenger being rescued by the railway safety personnel during a mock drill on fire mishap on a train, at Rajahmundry railway station on Wednesday.

The South Central Railway (SCR) authorities and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel on Wednesday conducted a mock drill to assess the preparedness in the event of any fire mishap on trains at Rajahmundry railway station. 

At least 100 staff drawn from various wings of the railways participated in the mock drill conducted under the aegis of South Central Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Operations) Konda Srinivasa Rao.

During the mock drill, a train coach was delinked and used to enact a fire mishap on a running train. The personnel from the Fire Safety, Government Railway Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) responded to rescue the passengers and coordinate with the medical staff for timely treatment.

The railway personnel displayed their capability to tackle the fire mishaps during the mock drill. East Godavari Joint Collector S. Chinna Ramudu and other officials witnessed the mock drill.

Published - November 20, 2024 07:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Rajahmundry / Andhra Pradesh / indian railways / railway accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.