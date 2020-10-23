SCR completes rail line project in record time

In a record-breaking feat by South Central Railway (SCR), the Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. (RVNL) completed and commissioned 69-km of doubling of railway line between Uppaluru-Gudivada-Moturu and Gudivada-Machilipatnam, on Thursday.

A release from the SCR said this was the biggest such achievement in Indian Railways and that it came as a gift for people of Andhra Pradesh coming as it did in the festival season.

The newly-commissioned double rail line section forms part of the Vijayawada-Gudivada-Bhimavaram-Narsapur, Gudivada-Machilipatnam and Narsapur-Nidadavolu doubling and electrification project of the SCR, being executed at a cost of ₹3,000 crore.

The project plan was formalised by the Rail Ministry and was entrusted to RVNL which had taken it up in phases. Out of the total length of 221 km of the project, 124 km has been completed, while the remaining would be completed by mid-2021.

General Manager, SCR, Gajanan Mallya, expressed happiness over the achievement of the zone and RVNL and complimented the officials for timely execution of the works despite the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation.