SCR commissions its longest rail-over-rail flyover near Gudur station in Andhra Pradesh

August 26, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The 2.2 kilometre long rail over rail flyover commissioned by SCR near Gudur railway station in Tirupati district.

The 2.2 kilometre long rail over rail flyover commissioned by SCR near Gudur railway station in Tirupati district.

South Central Railway commissioned the zone’s longest Rail-over-Rail flyover on the Guduru-Manubolu third line near Gudur railway station in Tirupati district on Friday.

The Gudur-Manubolu Rail Flyover which is 2.2 km in length is the seventh rail over rail and the longest in the SCR zone, according to a release.

The rail flyover was constructed by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) as part of the third line works between Gudur and Manubolu stations in Vijayawada division. So far, the longest rail flyover was only 40 metres in length.

The electrified rail flyover has been constructed within two years with state-of-the-art technology and the flyover consists of pre-stressed concrete (PSC) and composite girders which have high torsional resistance and lower overall maintenance cost.

This single line rail flyover has been designed to handle traffic in both directions and is fit to handle trains with 32.5 tonnes of axle load, the release stated.

The commissioning of the rail flyover will facilitate simultaneous movements of trains between Vijayawada - Renigunta and Chennai-Vijayawada, while passing through Gudur station.

Previously, one of the train movements had to be stopped to facilitate movement in another direction.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain complimented the officers and staff of SCR and RVNL. He said that such a rail flyover is very much needed at Gudur station as the number of trains dealt at this station had been continuously increasing at this critical interchange point and a major junction. He also stated that this would help in drastically reducing the waiting period of trains while approaching the busy Gudur Station.

