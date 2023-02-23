SCR commissions Dharmavaram-Gooty second line, electrification project

February 23, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Guntakal division of South Central Railway (SCR) on February 23 (Thursday) commissioned 90-km stretch of the second railway line and electrification of the stretch from Gooty to Dharmavaram.

The electrification work on the final 11-km stretch between Chingicherla and Dharmavaram was completed recently.

Meanwhile, the SCR has completed the tendering process for the work on the Dharmavaram-Penukonda portion (43 km) in Sri Sathya Sai District and is likely to take 18 months.

A release from the SCR said that focus was laid on the completion of the projects and this has helped the Gooty-Dharmavaram doubling project as it is a vital rail link in Andhra Pradesh and a gateway to other Southern States. The doubling and electrification on the Penukonda-Bengaluru stretch (137 km) has been completed and commissioned.

This line serves as one of the important routes connecting both the Telugu States with Bengaluru. The project was executed by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) at a cost of ₹636.38 crore. The first stretch was completed on Kalluru - Garladinne section over a distance of 13 Km in September, 2019.

This project will ease congestion and enable running of more passenger and freight trains towards Bengaluru. It will help improve the average speed of the trains.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain congratulated the team of officers and staff of the SCR Construction Organisation, the RITES team and Guntakal division.

