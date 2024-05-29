GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCR commissions Automatic Block Signalling System between Gannavaram and Nuzvid

The ABS system controls the movement of trains using automatic signals, enhancing safety and sectional capacity, says DRM Narendra A. Patil

Published - May 29, 2024 11:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas



The Automatic Block Signalling system project was completed in 12 months at a cost of ₹31.81 crore. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The South Central Railway (SCR) has commissioned the advanced Automatic Block Signalling (ABS) system in a stretch of 21.21 km in the Gannavaram-Peddda Avutapalli and Telaprolu-Nuzvid sections.

The project was completed in 12 months at a cost of ₹31.81 crore by the Gati Shakti team of the Vijayawada Division, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil.

“The ABS system controls the movement of trains between these blocks using automatic signals. It allows trains to operate automatically, enhancing safety, sectional capacity. It helps accommodate more trains in a section,” the DRM said.

The ABS system has been commissioned in 58.91 km in the Vijayawada Division. Recently, the Nidadavolu-Kovvur, Vijayawada-Gannavaram and Vijayawada-Krishna Canal Junction sections have been equipped with the new system, Mr. Patil said in a release.

The DRM appreciated Gati Shakti chief project manager Ch.P.R. Vittal and officers R. Viswanath Reddy, Ramesh Kamulla for completing the project.

