SCR, Civil Defence Organisation conduct mock rescue operation

A ‘victim’ being rescued as part of the mock operation organised at the Electric Loco Shed in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

July 08, 2022 20:45 IST

First aid, shifting of victims, fire-fighting techniques demonstrated

Members of the Civil Defence Organisation (CDO) and the South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a joint mock operation to train the staff of the Electric Loco Shed (ELS) in rescuing the victims and providing first aid during accidents and in emergency.

About 100 staff of the ELS and the CDO staff participated in the drill at the loco shed depot on Friday.

Staff of Civil Defence Organisation explained various techniques in providing first aid and shifting the injured to hospital. They demonstrated fire-fighting techniques.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ELS Divisional Electrical Engineer K. Sudarshan Reddy, ADEE M. Ravi Teja, officers Nusrat M. Mandrupkar, T. Sudheer Babu and others participated.

“Trainers gave a demonstration on how to rescue the victims trapped in a high rise building,” said Senior Divisional Electric Engineer (ELS) Ch. Dinesh Kumar.

Deputy Controller of Civil Defence Organisation said that the South Central Railway Civil Defence Organisation was in the forefront during any disasters or emergencies. The CDO was doing good service to the railway families as well as the society, he said.