SCR, Civil Defence Organisation conduct mock rescue operation
First aid, shifting of victims, fire-fighting techniques demonstrated
Members of the Civil Defence Organisation (CDO) and the South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a joint mock operation to train the staff of the Electric Loco Shed (ELS) in rescuing the victims and providing first aid during accidents and in emergency.
About 100 staff of the ELS and the CDO staff participated in the drill at the loco shed depot on Friday.
Staff of Civil Defence Organisation explained various techniques in providing first aid and shifting the injured to hospital. They demonstrated fire-fighting techniques.
ELS Divisional Electrical Engineer K. Sudarshan Reddy, ADEE M. Ravi Teja, officers Nusrat M. Mandrupkar, T. Sudheer Babu and others participated.
“Trainers gave a demonstration on how to rescue the victims trapped in a high rise building,” said Senior Divisional Electric Engineer (ELS) Ch. Dinesh Kumar.
Deputy Controller of Civil Defence Organisation said that the South Central Railway Civil Defence Organisation was in the forefront during any disasters or emergencies. The CDO was doing good service to the railway families as well as the society, he said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.