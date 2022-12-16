SCR cancels two trains on Dec. 18 and 19 to take up works on Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam Section

December 16, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled two trains and partially cancelled two more from December 18 to 20 on the Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam section for execution of works.

The trains were cancelled due to traffic block for insertion of boxes in LHS works between Samalkot and Pithapuram stations, an SCR officer said.

Train No. 17267, Kakinada Port to Visakhapatnam, and Train No. 17268, Visakhapatnam to Kakinada Port, were cancelled on December 18 and 19.

Train No. 17239, Guntur-Visakhapatnam, is partially cancelled between Samalkot and Visakhapatnam on December 18 and 19 and Train No. 17240, Visakhapatnam-Guntur, is partially cancelled between Visakhapatnam and Samalkot, from December 18 to 20.