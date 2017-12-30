Andhra Pradesh

SCR cancels, reschedules trains

South Central Railway, in view of engineering line block between Chennai Central- Gudur stations has partially cancelled and rescheduled some trains. Train No. 12712 Chennai Central-Vijayawada Pinakini Express scheduled to depart Chennai Central at 2.05 pm. on December 31 is rescheduled to depart at 2.30pm. on the same day.

Train No. 57240 Bitragunta-Chennai Central Passenger is short terminated at Gummidipundi (cancelled between Gummidipundi-Chennai Central) on December 31. Train No. 57239 Chennai Central – Bitragunta Passenger will start from Gummidipundi instead of Chennai Central on December 31.

Comments
