SCR cancels, partially cancels and diverts trains to facilitate maintenance works

April 23, 2024

The South Central Railway (SCR) officials cancelled, partially cancelled and diverted some trains due to maintenance works, officials said in a release on Tuesday.

Train number 07977 Bitragunta-Vijayawada and train no. 07978 Vijayawada-Bitragunta are cancelled from April 23 to 28; train no. 17237 Bitragunta-Chennai Central and train no. 17238 Chennai Centrl-Bitragunta are cancelled from April 23 to 26; train no. 07279 Vijayawada-Tenali, train no. 07575 Tenali-Vijayawada, train no. 07884 Rajahmundry-Bhimavaram Junction and train no. 07883 Narsapur-Rajahmundry are cancelled from April 23 to 28.

Similarly, train no. 17243 Guntur-Rayagada is cancelled from April 29 to May 26; train no. 17244 Rayagada-Guntur is cancelled from April 30 to May 27; train no. 17267 Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam and train no. 17268 Visakhapatnam-Kakinada Port are cancelled from April 29 to May 26; train no. 12713 Vijayawada-Secunderabad is cancelled from April 29 to May 10 and from May 16 to May 22 and train no. 12714 Secunderabad-Vijayawada is cancelled from April 29 to May 10 and from May 16 to 22.

Partially cancelled

Train no. 07896 Machilipatnam-Vijayawada is partially cancelled between Ramavarappadu-Vijayawada from April 29 to May 26. Train no. 07769 Vijayawada-Machilipatnam is partially cancelled between Vijayawada-Ramavarappadu, train no. 07863 Narsapur-Vijayawada is cancelled between Ramavarappadu-Vijayawada, and train no. 07866 Vijayawada-Machilipatnam is cancelled between Vijayawada-Ramavarappadu.

Train no. 07770 Machilipatnam-Vijayawada is cancelled between Ramavarappadu-Vijayawada, train no. 07283 Vijayawada-Bhimavaram Junction is cancelled between Vijayawada-Ramavarappadu, train no. 07870 Machilipatnam-Vijayawada is cancelled between Ramavarappadu-Vijayawada, and train no. 07861 Vijayawada-Narsapur is cancelled between Vijayawada-Ramavarappadu from April 29 to May 26.

Diversions

Train no. 22643 Ernakulam Junction-Patna will be diverted via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town and Nidadavolu on April 29, May 6, 13 and 20. Train no. 12756 Bhavanagar-Kakinada Port will be diverted via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town and Nidadavolu on May 4, 11, 18 and 25.

Train no. 12509 SMV Bangaluru-Guwahati will be diverted via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town and Nidadavolu on May 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 22 and 24. Train no. 11019 Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus-Bhubaneswar will be diverted via Vijayawada, Gudivada, Bhimavaram Town and Nidadavolu on April 29, May 1, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10, 11, 13, 15, 17, 18, 20, 22, 24 and 25. The train will not halt at Eluru and Tadepalligudem stations.

Train no. 13351 Dhanbad-Allapuzha will be diverted via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations on April 29 and May 26, and it will not halt at Tadepalligudem and Eluru stations. Train no. 18111 Tata-Yeswantpur will be diverted via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Gudivada and Vijayawada stations on May 2, 9, 16 and 23, and it will not halt at Eluru station.

Train no. 12376 Jasidih-Tambaram will be diverted via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town and Gudivada and Vijayawada stations on May 1 and 8, and it will not halt at Eluru station.

