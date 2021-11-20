SCR cancels, diverts 44 trains

VIJAYAWADA

20 November 2021 00:16 IST

NDRF deploys seven teams to cyclone-hit areas

The South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled and diverted about 44 trains in various sections due to incessant rains and damage of tracks.

Train No.12163 (LTT Mumbai-Chennai Central) has been cancelled on Saturday. Train No.20954 (Ahmedabad-Chennai Central), 07657 (Renigunta-Guntakal), Train No. 07658 (Guntakal-Renigunta) and Train No.16058 (Tirupati-Chennai Centrel) scheduled on Saturday, hae been cancelled.

Advertising

Advertising

Train No.17622 (Renigunta-Aurangabad), Train No. 17487 (Kadapa-Visakhapatnam), Train No.17488 (Visakhapatnam-Kadapa) scheduled on Saturday, have been partially cancelled. Some trains were diverted due to heavy rains. Passengers have been requested to plan their journeys after checking the railway authorities on running of trains, the railway officials said in the travel advisory. NDRF 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan has said that seven teams have been deployed in the flood-affected areas in the State. Five teams were positioned in Rajampeta, and one each team was deployed in Tirupati and Nellore districts, he said.

“NDRF personnel took rescue and relief operations at Gajulamanyam village, Tirupati, Chittoor, Naidupet, Veerladudipadu village, Nandaluru, and other villages and took rescue operations due to breach of Annamayya Dam in Kadapa district. The personnel rescued about 100 persons and shifted them to safer places,” Mr. Khan said.

The APSDRF personnel rescued about 39 persons in Chittoor district. The NDRF and SDRF personnel were taking up relief operations in coordination with the local Revenue, Police and Disaster Management officials, the officials said.