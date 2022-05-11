SCR cancels 46 trains due to Asani

Many trains diverted, short terminated

The South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 46 trains and rescheduled and diverted a few other trains in wake of cyclone Asani.

Demu trains running between Vijayawada-Narsapur, Machilipatnam-Gudivada, Narsapur-Guntur Express, Kakinada Port-Vijayawada, Nidadavole-Narsapur, Bhimavaram Junction-Vijayawada, Bhimavaram Junction-Machilipatnam were cancelled on Wednesday.

Visakhapatnam-LTT Mumbai, Kakinada Port-LTT Mumbai, CST Mumbai-Nagercoil and some other trains scheduled on Thursday and on the next few days, were diverted and few other trains were short terminated, the SCR officials said.