SCR cancels 30 trains in Vijayawada and Guntur divisions to facilitate infrastructural maintenance works

June 24, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway has cancelled, partially cancelled and diverted 38 trains between June 25 and July 6 due to infrastructural maintenance works in the Vijayawada and Guntur divisions.

According to a release, 30 trains between Vijayawada and Bitragunta, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam, Bitragunta and Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Rajahmundry, Kakinada Port and Visakhapatnam, Guntur and Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, Gudivada and Machilipatnam, Kacheguda and Nadikude, Vijayawada and Guntur, Guntur and Macherla, Tenali and Repalle, Guntur and Dhone, Narsapur and Guntur and Guntur and Kacheguda have been cancelled between June 25 and July 6.

Four trains between Repalle-Markapur and Hubbali and Vijayawada have been partially cancelled between June 26 and July 5.

Four trains from Dhanbad to Allapuzha, Hatia to Bengaluru and Tata to Bengaluru hae been diverted via Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram, Gudivada and Vijayawada between June 27 and July 1.