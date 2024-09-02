GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SCR cancels 275 trains, diverts 149 services due to rains, floods in Andhra Pradesh

Published - September 02, 2024 05:21 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The South Central Railway (SCR) cancelled 275 trains and diverted 149 trains on different routes due to heavy rains and floods. Railway authorities said the trains were cancelled keeping in view of the safety of passengers.

The trains Secunderabad-Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad, Shalimar-Secunderabad were cancelled in both the directions. SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah, Kadapa-Visakhapatnam, Adilabad-Nanded, Bhubaneswar-KSR Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam-Guntur trains also were cancelled.

Kazipet-Dornakal, Dornakal-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Guntur, Guntur-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Dornakal and Dornakal-Kazipet, Vijayawada-Visakhapatnam, Guntur-Visakhapatnam, Guntur-Rayagada, Vijayawada-Rajahmundry, Vijayawada-Bitragunta, Vijayawada-Tenali, Vijayawada-Gudur, Vijayawada-Kakinada Port, Machilipatnam-Gudivada, Bhimavaram-Nidadavolu, Narsapur-Guntur, Repalle-Guntur, Vijayawada-Narsapur and Rajahmundry-Vijayawada trains have been cancelled for the next three days.

Helplines have been arranged at Vijayawada and other railway stations to provide information to the passengers, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM) V. Rambabu.

The helplines are: Vijayawada- 7569305697; Rajahmundry -0883-2420541;Tenali- 08644-227600; Tuni - 7815909479; Nellore - 7815909469; Gudur - 08624-250795; Ongole - 7815909489; Gudivada - 7815909462 and Bhimavaram Town 7815909402.

Meanwhile, many passengers were stranded in Vijayawada railway station as trains were cancelled to various destinations.

“The trains were cancelled and some services were diverted as the tracks were damaged at some places and were under a sheet of water,” said Vijayawada division SCR Public Relations Officer Nusrath M. Mandrupkar. “SCR is taking measures to provide drinking water, milk to the stranded passengers, and maintain hygienic conditions on the platforms,” Ms. Mandrupkar said.

