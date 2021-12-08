SCR bags four awards for energy conservation

The South Central Railway (SCR) has received four National Energy Conservation Awards from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power, Government of India, for taking energy conservation measures during the year 2021.

The National Energy Conservation Awards would be given every year to recognise the efforts of various industrial units, establishments and organisations that have shown exemplary performance in conservation of natural energy and effective utilisation of available energy.

In SCR, the Divisional Railway Hospital in Vijayawada won first prize in the hospitals sector of the buildings category. Kacheguda Heritage Building won first prize in CPWD, State PWD and PHD sector of institutions category.

Electric Traction Training Centre, Vijayawada bagged second prize in CPWD, State PWD and PHD sector of institutions category. Snahlan Bhavan (Secunderabad Divisional Headquarters Building) got the certificate of merit in CPWD, State PWD and PHD sector of institutions category.

SCR has been consistently receiving the National Energy Conservation Awards for the last ten years from Government of India, said SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya, and complimented the Principal Chief Electrical Engineer.

The GM also appreciated the Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager, officers and staff for achieving the prestigious awards.