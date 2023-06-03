SCR arranging special trains for Odisha train tragedy victims; Governor, Home Minister express grief

June 03, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST

Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) arranged special trains to shift the injured, and other passengers stranded at the accident spot. Another train is being operated to transport the family members of the victims to Odisha.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Shivendra Mohan, who has been monitoring the situation, said that a special train No. P13671 was being operated between Bhubaneswar and MGR Chennai Central for the stranded passengers (of Train No.12841, Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandal Express).

Indian Railways will run a special train No. 02840 from MGR Chennai Central to run up to Bhadrakh for the family members of the affected passengers of the derailed train.

Many passengers safe

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM), V. Rambabu said the railway staff were contacting the passengers of the trains and were enquiring about their safety.

About 90% of the passengers bound for Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry and Tadepalligudem responded and said that they were out of danger, Mr. Rambabu said. “Only a few people are not responding to the phone calls. The railway officials are enquiring about them. Hope that they are in safe condition,” the DRM said.

Governor, S. Abdul Nazeer, expressed grief over the train crash. In a message, the Governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Helplines

Home Minister, Taneti Vanitha, while expressing shock over the tragedy said that teams have been sent to Balasore district. Following the directions of Chief Minister, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, helpdesks had been set up at all District Collectorates, Ms. Vanitha said.

Vijayawada Superintendent of Railway Police (SRP), Rahul Dev Singh, said that helplines had been set up at SRP Office with No. 9440627545.

At Bapatla GRP Station help line with No.8522015533 was arranged, Tenali – 9440627554, Guntur – 9440627546, Vijayawada – 9440627544, Eluru – 9440627572, Tadepalligudem - 9490617090, Samalkot – 9154627458, Rajahmundry - 944062751, Visakhapatnam – 9440627547, Vizianagaram – 9490617089, Palasa – 9440627567, Srikakulam - 7013273731, Bhimavaram – 9490617982 and 7382619042, Mr. Rahul Dev Singh said.