SCR appraises PMO on Kovvur-Bhadrachalam railway line seeking financial share from A.P., Telangana

SCR GM Gajanan Mallya hints at the possibility of construction railway stadium by RLDA in Rajamahendravaram

The South Central Railway (SCR) authorities have briefed the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), seeking financial contribution from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to complete the proposed Kovvur-Bhadrachalam railway line.

“The status of the Kovvur-Bhadrachalam railway line project has been discussed with the Prime Minister Office during a high-level meeting. The State governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are required to contribute their share to complete the project. The project can be taken up and we are prepared to do it,” South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya confirmed during his visit to Rajamahendravaram.

“The Kovvur-Bhadrachalam railway line project had been sanctioned before the bifurcation of the united Andhra Pradesh. It aims to reduce 40 kilometres of the distance between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam,” said Mr. Gajanan Mallya.

In his meeting with Mr. Gajanan in Rajamahendravaram on September 3, Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat appraised the project status. “Telangana MP Nama Nageswara Rao joined me in a meeting with the Railway Ministry authorities to speed up the railway line project. From Andhra Pradesh, we seek SCR support to complete the project that goes via West Godavari agency belt of Jangareddygudem,” Mr. Bharat said.

Responding to Mr. Bharat’s appeal, Mr. Gajanan stated, “The SCR has briefed the PMO on every aspect that is to be addressed to develop the new railway line facility connecting the two States.”

Railway stadium

Mr. Bharat also appealed for the construction of a stadium in the railway colony area in the city. “The construction of the stadium can be done by the Railway Land Development Authority. The sports facility can be viable if it will be monetised,” said Mr. Gajanan.