SCR appeals commuters not to believe in fake news on cancellation or diversion of trains

Officials of the South Central Railway (SCR) have said that some persons were circulating false news that many trains were canceled, diverted and rescheduled due to signaling works, from October 20 to 30, in Vijayawada division

He appealed to commuters to not believe the false news being circulated on various social media groups.

“The railways have not canceled, diverted, or rescheduled any trains in the division, and all the trains are running as per schedule,” said SCR Public Relations Officer Nusrath M. Mandrupkar.

Taking the fake news seriously, officials have kept a vigil on fraudsters and will take action as per the law, the railway authorities stated in a press release on Saturday.


