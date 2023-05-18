ADVERTISEMENT

SCR, APPCB organise ‘Mission Life Bicycle Rally’

May 18, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Children participating in the bicycle rally jointly organised by the South Central Railway and Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The officials of South Central Railway (SCR), in association with Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (PCB), organised ‘Mission Life Bicycle Rally’ on Wednesday. The programme was aimed at creating awareness in lifestyle and environmental issues.

Additional Chief Medical Superintendent (ACMS-Administration) L. Ravikanth flagged off the rally at the railway mini stadium. Environmental Engineer T. Prasada Rao and cadets of Bharat Scouts and Guides participated in the awareness drive.

The Mission Life Campaign is aimed at encouraging individuals and communities to adopt a lifestyle synchronous with nature by bringing in simple behavioural changes in their daily routines, the officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 100 scouts and guides cadets participated in the rally. They displayed slogans such as ‘Save Energy’, ‘Conserve Water’, ‘Avoid Plastic’, and ‘Use Cloth Bags’, said Dr. Ravikanth.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US