HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SCR, APPCB organise ‘Mission Life Bicycle Rally’

May 18, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Children participating in the bicycle rally jointly organised by the South Central Railway and Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Children participating in the bicycle rally jointly organised by the South Central Railway and Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The officials of South Central Railway (SCR), in association with Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (PCB), organised ‘Mission Life Bicycle Rally’ on Wednesday. The programme was aimed at creating awareness in lifestyle and environmental issues.

Additional Chief Medical Superintendent (ACMS-Administration) L. Ravikanth flagged off the rally at the railway mini stadium. Environmental Engineer T. Prasada Rao and cadets of Bharat Scouts and Guides participated in the awareness drive.

The Mission Life Campaign is aimed at encouraging individuals and communities to adopt a lifestyle synchronous with nature by bringing in simple behavioural changes in their daily routines, the officials said.

More than 100 scouts and guides cadets participated in the rally. They displayed slogans such as ‘Save Energy’, ‘Conserve Water’, ‘Avoid Plastic’, and ‘Use Cloth Bags’, said Dr. Ravikanth.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.