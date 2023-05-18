SCR, APPCB organise ‘Mission Life Bicycle Rally’

May 18, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The officials of South Central Railway (SCR), in association with Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (PCB), organised ‘Mission Life Bicycle Rally’ on Wednesday. The programme was aimed at creating awareness in lifestyle and environmental issues.

Additional Chief Medical Superintendent (ACMS-Administration) L. Ravikanth flagged off the rally at the railway mini stadium. Environmental Engineer T. Prasada Rao and cadets of Bharat Scouts and Guides participated in the awareness drive.

The Mission Life Campaign is aimed at encouraging individuals and communities to adopt a lifestyle synchronous with nature by bringing in simple behavioural changes in their daily routines, the officials said.

More than 100 scouts and guides cadets participated in the rally. They displayed slogans such as ‘Save Energy’, ‘Conserve Water’, ‘Avoid Plastic’, and ‘Use Cloth Bags’, said Dr. Ravikanth.