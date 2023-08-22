SCR announces special trains to clear extra rush

August 22, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during September-October, the South Central Railway has announced the introduction of special trains between various destinations from September 1 to October 3.

They will run between Tirupati and Akola, Purna and Tirupati, Kazipet and Tirupati, Hyderabad and Narsapur, Hyderabad and Tirupati, Vijayawada and Nagarsol, Machilipatnam and Secunderabad, Tirupati and Secunderabad, Machilipatnam and Dharmavaram, and Hyderabad and Tirupati.

