SCR announces cancellation of trains in Vijayawada Division due to maintenance work

August 26, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced cancellations and partial cancellations of a few trains due to maintenance activity in the Vijayawada Division.

The trains between Vijayawada and Bitragunta; Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam; Vijayawada and Gudur; Guntur and Visakhapatnam; Bitragunta and Chennai; Kakinada Port and Visakhapatnam; and Rajamahendravaram and Visakhapatnam will be cancelled from August 28 to September 3.

The trains between Dhanbad and Allepey, Hatia and Bengaluru and Tata and Bengaluru will be diverted via Bhimavaram, Vijayawada, Nidadavolu and Gudivada from August 28 to September 15.

