ADVERTISEMENT

SCR Additional GM inspects Vijayawada Railway Station

May 27, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The AGM instructed the owners of the food processing units to strictly maintain the quality and quantity of food supplied as per prescribed standards

The Hindu Bureau

South Central Railway (SCR) Additional General Manager R. Dhanunjayulu during his inspection visit on Friday.

South Central Railway (SCR) Additional General Manager R. Dhananjayulu inspected the facilities at Vijayawada Railway Station on Friday.

The Additional GM visited Platforms 1, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10 and enquired about water vending machine, general waiting halls, toilets, kitchen and the food processing units.

Mr. Dhananjayulu inspected the parcel office, stalls set up under ‘One Station – One Product’, reservation and booking offices in the station. He visited the boot laundry, coaching depot and directed the officers and staff to monitor the rake maintenance and cleanliness of blankets, towels, being arranged for passengers and hygiene in coaches.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The AGM instructed the owners of the food processing units to strictly maintain the quality and quantity of food supplied as per prescribed standards.

Later, the officer conducted a rear window inspection of Vijayawada-Nalgonda sections by travelling on Narsapur-Nagarsol Express.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Vavilapalli Rambabu, Station Director, P.B.N. Prasad, officers K. Sridhar, Md. Ali Khan, Hari Siva Prasad and other officers accompanied the Additional GM.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US