SCR Additional GM inspects Vijayawada Railway Station

May 27, 2023 07:42 am | Updated 07:42 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

South Central Railway (SCR) Additional General Manager R. Dhananjayulu inspected the facilities at Vijayawada Railway Station on Friday.

The Additional GM visited Platforms 1, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 10 and enquired about water vending machine, general waiting halls, toilets, kitchen and the food processing units.

Mr. Dhananjayulu inspected the parcel office, stalls set up under ‘One Station – One Product’, reservation and booking offices in the station. He visited the boot laundry, coaching depot and directed the officers and staff to monitor the rake maintenance and cleanliness of blankets, towels, being arranged for passengers and hygiene in coaches.

The AGM instructed the owners of the food processing units to strictly maintain the quality and quantity of food supplied as per prescribed standards.

Later, the officer conducted a rear window inspection of Vijayawada-Nalgonda sections by travelling on Narsapur-Nagarsol Express.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Vavilapalli Rambabu, Station Director, P.B.N. Prasad, officers K. Sridhar, Md. Ali Khan, Hari Siva Prasad and other officers accompanied the Additional GM.