SCPCR visits Nibhanupudi to inquire into minor’s rape, death in Andhra Pradesh

July 26, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - PAMARRU (KRISHNA DISTRICT):

The Class IX student, who was found dead in a canal three days after she went missing, was gang-raped, say officials

Rajulapudi Srinivas
SCPCR members B. Padmavathi and J. Rajendra Prasad inquiring into the alleged gang-rape and death of a minor girl, at Nibhanupudi village in Krishna district on Wednesday.

Members of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) visited Nibhanupudi village in Pamarru mandal of Krishna district, where a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and was later found dead in a canal on July 23.

Commission members Bathula Padmavathi and Jangam Rajendra Prasad called on the bereaved family members in the village and condoled them on Wednesday. They interacted with the villagers, the Pamarru police (who are investigating the case), the women protection secretary of the sachivalayam, Education Department officials and the staff of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) of the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) department officials to collect details of the case.

The lodge owner who had leased a room to the accused without following the rules has been arrested. He was produced in court, police said on Wednesday.

“The accused trapped the minor by using social media groups, lured her and took her to a lodge on July 20, where she was sexually assaulted. In the evening, the victim disappeared and her body was found in a canal near Kuchipudi on July 23,” Ms. Padmavathi said.

“The 14-year-old girl was studying in Class IX at a government school. The accused planned to take the girl to Vijayawada, but they changed their plan and checked into a lodge at Vuyyuru. Investigating officers should inquire into how many persons were involved in the crime and book all of them,” Mr. Rajendra Prasad said.

Biased investigation

Meanwhile, the victim’s parents alleged that two more youths who helped the accused in taking the girl to the lodge and committing the crime were moving freely outside. They demanded the police to arrest them immediately.

“We suspect that some political leaders are trying to shield the accused,” the victim’s father said.

“The couple lost their only daughter. The government will extend all support to the family. The staff of the grama sachivalayam are directed to visit the victim’s family and help them in all aspects,” Ms. Padmavathi said.

The girl’s father had underwent a heart surgery recently, and the government will provide all necessary medical aid to him, Mr. Rajendra Prasad said.

Four arrested

Gudivada Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P. Srikanth, who is investigating the case, said the police arrested four persons, including three siblings Chilimuntala Lokesh, his brothers Rajesh and Narendra Kumar, and lodge owner R. Seetaramaiah.

“We are probing the role of others, if any, in the case. A detailed investigation into the alleged rape and suspicious death is on,” the DSP told The Hindu on Wednesday.

