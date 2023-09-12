HamberMenu
SCPCR to look into safety of children on Tirumala footpath on Sept. 14, 15

The Commission will examine the steps taken by govt. departments in the wake of two incidents on the pathway

September 12, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) will inspect the footway to Tirumala on September 14 and 15, in the wake of leopards attacking two children in the last three months.

SCPCR Chairman Kesali Appa Rao, along with members G. Seetaram, T. Adi Lakshmi and B. Padmavathi, will inquire into the security measures implemented for children along the trekking route.

A leopard attacked a boy named Koushik on June 22. In another incident, a leopard mauled a girl, Lakshita, to death on the pathway on August 12 this year.

SCPCR, which served notices on the two incidents, will inquire with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Forest, Police and Revenue Departments on the steps taken to make the trekking route safer for children, the Chairman said.

“The Commission will hold a meeting with the Collector, Superintendent of Police, TTD and the District Forest Officer, and will also inquire into steps being taken to prevent child marriages, begging and child labour at Tirumala,” Dr. Appa Rao said.

