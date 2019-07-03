SCPCR to inquire into role of officials in child marriage

The A.P. State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) will conduct an inquiry into the child marriage that was allegedly performed by the officials of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the SCPCR, at Hanuman Junction a few days ago.

Marriage reception

Commission member Padmalatha, CWC West Godavari district chairperson Madhavi Latha and Krishna CWC chairperson B.V.S. Kumar allegedly attended the marriage reception of a 17-year-old girl.

The officials, along with the representatives of the Child Care Institution (CCI), an NGO in which the girl was provided shelter, allegedly made the bride and the bridegroom exchange garlands and cut the cake, and took photographs with the couple.

Krishna Collector A. Md. Imtiyaz ordered an inquiry into the child marriage.

Suo motu case

Speaking to The Hindu on Tuesday, SCPCR chairperson Ganta Hymavathi expressed concern over the behaviour of the officials, and said the commission had taken up the case suo motu.

The Child Rights Commission would inquire how the girl was released by the CWC without verifying her age, why she was handed over to the bridegroom, who arranged the marriage reception in the NGO home at Hanuman Junction, and why the CWC and SCPCR officials attended it,” Ms. Hymavathi said.

The commission would grill the CCI representatives and question the officials who attended the reception. The bride and the bridegroom would be questioned too, the chairperson said.

‘Fake documents’

District CWC chairperson said the bridegroom, who was the maternal uncle of the girl, approached the panel for release of the girl. “As the bridegroom is the blood relative of the minor, we gave the release order. But he produced fake Aadhaar card with false date of birth and other details of the girl,” Mr. Kumar alleged.

Meanwhile, child rights activists expressed ire over the marriage and questioned why the CWC did not file a case against the bridegroom under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

If the bridegroom married the girl by producing fake documents, why did not the CWC file a criminal case even after several days, questioned an NGO organiser.

When there was no protection for minor and rescued girls in government- registered CCIs, who would provide security for them, a child rights activist questioned.