SCPCR to inquire into alleged sexual abuse of orphan girl at ashram

June 21, 2023 03:23 am | Updated 08:23 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) member J. Rajendra Prasad on Tuesday conducted an inquiry into the alleged sexual abuse of a 15-year-old orphan girl, in an ashram at Visakhapatnam.

The victim, a native of Rajamahendravaram who was staying in the ashram, had escaped and lodged a complaint with the Disha Mahila Police in NTR District on Monday.

Mr. Rajendra Prasad met the victim and assured her of justice. He inquired about the harassment meted out to her in the ashram.

The Commission member asked the minor girl on how many girls were staying in the home, the trauma the inmates suffered, the quality of food, education and other details.

“SCPCR spoke with the doctors and inquired about the girl’s health condition. The Commission will provide protection to other inmates of the ashram,” Dr. Rajendra Prasad said.

The Disha Mahila Police had registered a case under POCSO Act and other charges under ‘Zero FIR’ and has transferred the case to Visakhapatnam Commissionerate on Tuesday, for necessary action.

Meanwhile, the girl was shifted to a Child Care Institution (CCI) for rehabilitation. Necessary protection would be given to the victim, said Krishna District Child Welfare Committee Chairperson, K. Suvartha.

